Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responds to a house fire displacing two adults and their dogs.

ROANOKE COUNTY. Va. - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a split-level house for the report of a house fire.

The crews say they got to the home at the 3500 block of Penn Forest Boulevard in the Cave Spring area around 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.

Crews from several departments showed up to help fight the fire.

There were no reports of injuries, and Roanoke County Fire says the two people who lived in the home got out with their dogs safely.

However, the home was damaged by smoke, displacing the 2 adults and their canines.

Crews say the fire seems to have started in the garage, and was contained in it.

The fire destroyed two vehicles.

The fire marshal's office is continuing to investigate a cause.

