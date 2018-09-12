Roanoke County giving away 13 tons of sand to help people prepare for flooding

Local residents fill sand bags as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 11, 2018, in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - To help people prepare for potential flooding, Roanoke County has set up a sand-bagging station.

The station will be set up at the Brambleton Center on Brambleton Avenue, which is right across the street from Hardee's and Frank's Pizza.

The county bought 13 tons of sand to give away. There will be shovels and bags there, but you're welcome to bring your own if you would prefer to.

You don't have to live in Roanoke County to take advantage of this.

The station will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. It's first-come, first-served, while supplies last.

