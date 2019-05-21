Roanoke County Hardee's to be temporarily closed after Monday night fire

HOLLINS, Va. - A local Hardee's will be temporarily closed after a fire Monday night, according to Roanoke County officials.

Crews responded to a call for a fire at the Hardee's in the 7400 block of Williamson Road in Hollins.

When crews first arrived, they found smoke coming from inside the restaurant. They were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes, according to officials.

Authorities say there were customers inside the restaurant at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

There is reportedly a fair amount of damage to the restaurant, and the business will have to be closed temporarily.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office is on scene to investigate a cause and estimate damages.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.