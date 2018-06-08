Roanoke County house fire believed to be intentional, suspect in custody

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Officials now believe that the house fire was intentional. A suspect is in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY

No one was hurt as fire destroyed an abandoned home in Roanoke County on Thursday night.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 7:20 p.m., to the 6700 block of Split Oak Road in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County for a large plume of black smoke in the area.

First arriving crews found a structure that was fully involved in fire.

It was a vacant house that had not been lived in for more than 15 years, according to the Fire Department.

The house sits at the end of a long, gravel road at the top of a hill not near any fire hydrants, which presented crews some challenges with access and water supply.

The fire marshal’s office is on scene to investigate a cause.

Crews from Back Creek, Cave Spring, Bent Mountain, and Mount Pleasant responded to the fire.

