Roanoke County house fire caused by burning log rolling out of fireplace

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A burning log started a fire that displaced a woman and her son in Roanoke County on Tuesday.

The fire started at a home on Coachman Circle. Investigators say a burning log rolled out of the fireplace and onto the carpet.

The woman living in the home was not able to get the log back in the fireplace and realized she needed to get out quickly and call 911.

Once the carpet ignited, the fire spread rapidly.

The woman and her son were not hurt. Two dogs were also safely rescued.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

