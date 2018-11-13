Roanoke County leaders deliver annual State of the County address

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - "We should be proud of what we have achieved together, and look forward to what can be achieved next," said Martha Hooker, chairwoman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.

The state of Roanoke County is good, according to its leaders. During the annual state of the county address, Hooker spoke about positive moves made over the past year, highlighting cooperation throughout the valley playing a big part in the county's success.

"We have a great sense of team between everyone in the valley and we work well together," said Hooker.

She also cited economic development, with the 419, Oak Grove and Hollins Reimagine plan and Wood Haven technology park, stating the county needs to continue focusing on mixed-use development and viable housing. Promoting outdoor amenities and assets like Explore Park is also at the top of the list. Regarding what the county can do better:

"Our challenge is going to be that younger population and keeping them here," said Hooker.

Roanoke County School Board Chairman Jason Moretz also spoke at the event, saying the school system is doing a great job of mixing technology with traditional education. Regarding school safety, he mentioned additional school resource officers in elementary schools and doubling of mental health counselors in schools.

"We are doing everything in our power to make sure when our kids and staff enter that building, they are as safe as they can be," said Moretz.

To read the full remarks, click here.

