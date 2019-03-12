Roanoke County leaders warn of Juul addiction, double down on opioid crisis

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The drug epidemic continues to grip our community and leaders said prevention is the best cure. In Roanoke County on Monday night, the message was simple: Addiction can end your life, and if it doesn't, it can certainly ruin it.

The warnings have been broadcast for about four years now, each time growing louder. At the same time as the community meeting, Salem city leaders agreed to joining a lawsuit against opioid makers, the latest in hundreds of local governments to do so. The two actions happening at the same time show that leaders want to do whatever they can.

A room full of Roanoke County parents, students and people concerned about kids filled the auditorium at William Byrd High School on Monday night. They listened to local experts and stared down the eyes of young adults killed by drugs right in their backyard.

"We're really talking about the path and we need to go back to the at-risk behaviors because we know that the best defense is prevention," Prevention Council of Roanoke County Executive Director Nancy Hans said.

"How We Got Dopesick, From Juul to Heroin and Everything in Between" was named after the book "Dopesick" by local author Beth Macy that gives a deep dive look into the opioid crisis in Southwest Virginia. While Juuls and marijuana aren't killing the masses, they are affecting young adults in measurable ways.

"About marijuana use, you can look at a child's transcript and you can tell usually when they began starting to use more often because their grades go down, their behavior in school decreases," William Byrd High School Principal Tammy Newcomb said. She added that more students are going to the nurse's office during the day with what she called side effects from nicotine. She also shared anecdotal stories of walking by bathrooms and smelling the unmistakable fruity scents of Juuls and other electronic cigarettes.

David Mitchell was one of the speakers. He's a teacher at William Byrd and an example of how choices that are perceived as innocent can open dangerous doors. His stepson, Jacob Aldridge, was shot and killed in Roanoke last summer, and police continue to investigate a clear drug connection. Salem Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Bowers moderated most of the forum and likened Aldridge's death to being bitten by a snake.

"We have gotten a lot of support and it's time to start talking about it a little bit without getting into specifics and just see if we can help some other people so they don't have to go through this," Mitchell said.

The adults in the room pledged to take ownership of the situation. They said the marketing machine is getting kids hooked, especially with Juuls, and they're ready to counter back. Many of the electronic cigarette markers market their products as cigarette alternatives and a way to get people to quit. But they said more and more young adults are using Juuls without ever smoking cigarettes because of their sleek design and compact discreteness.

"This is truly a brain disease and the more that we can educate and advocate and tell parents we're going to walk alongside you, the more that we can truly start to see this turn around," Hans said.

Two more meetings are scheduled. Glenvar High hosts at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Northside High hosts at 7 p.m. Monday, March 25.

