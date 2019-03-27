Roanoke County music programs nationally recognized for 16th year

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Roanoke County Public Schools district has earned national recognition for its music programs for the 16th year.

The district has been named a Best Community for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation for the 16th year since 2002.

The award is meant to recognize districts that demonstrate "outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students," according to a release from a district spokesperson.

In order to qualify for the award, the district had to answer questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music programs.

According to the release, districts that have been recognized with this distinction are often used as models for other educators looking to boost their own music education programs.

