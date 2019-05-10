Roanoke County names new principals at Northside High School, Hidden Valley Middle School

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Two Roanoke County schools have new principals as of Thursday night.

Sammy Fudge has been named the principal of Hidden Valley Middle School, and Northside High School is welcoming Jason Breeding as its new principal. Both men start July 1.

According to the school board, Fudge is currently serving as a principal in Georgia and is replacing Mike Riley, who was named the new director of secondary instruction earlier this year. He has 19 years of experience, mostly in Williamsburg and James City County Schools as well as New Kent Co. Schools.

Fudge has been named the teacher of the year in Hampton City schools, where he taught middle school for 17 years. He also holds a bachelor's degree from Eastern Oregon University and a master's in teaching from Regent University.

Breeding has been chosen by the school board to replace Dominick McKee, who accepted a central office position with Montgomery County Public Schools earlier this year. He has seven years of administrative experience in Roanoke City Public Schools, and has nine years of teaching experience in Abingdon.

According to the school board, Breeding holds a bachelor's degree from Virginia Military Institute, a master's degree in chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an educational specialist's degree in administration and supervision from the University of Virginia.

