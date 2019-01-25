Roanoke County police identify suspect in attempted robbery of Little Caesars

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police are searching for a man after they say he attempted to rob a Little Caesars earlier this month.

Authorities have identified Cory Orange as the man they say tried to rob the Little Caesars in the 4000 block of Brambleton Avenue on January 6.

Orange allegedly showed a note and demanded money. No weapon was shown and no money was taken.

Police describe Orange as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center at 540-562-3266.

