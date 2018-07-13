Roanoke County police investigate gas station robbery near Tanglewood

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police are investigating an overnight convenience store robbery.

Police responded to the Country Store on Starkey Road around 2:40 a.m. Friday. The store is off of Route 419, in the Tanglewood area.

A man demanded money from the clerk and ran off, according to police. The suspect is described as blonde, and was wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should contact them at (540) 562-3265.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.