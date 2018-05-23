Police search for suspect after dead woman dropped off at LewisGale ER

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police are investigating an armed robbery and the murder of a Franklin County woman.

Before 11 p.m. Saturday, police say a dead woman with a gunshot wound was taken to the LewisGale Medical Center emergency room on the corner of Ogden and Electric Roads by a man, who then fled.

A witness took down the man's license plate number, which led police to the area of Overland Drive in Roanoke County.

Over the next several hours, police searched multiple buildings and executed search warrants in the 5000 block of Overland Drive. As a result, police determined that a home in the 5200 block of Overland Drive was the scene of the homicide. They then collected evidence.

Police developed several suspects after the medical examiner identified the victim as Amber C. Ross, a 35-year-old Franklin County resident.

Police say that their investigation determined that a robbery was set up at that home. During the robbery, a physical altercation happened between a resident and a suspect who had brandished a gun.

Ross, who was at the house, was fatally shot when the gun was discharged.

Three suspects fled the scene.

A male resident of that home was the person who took Ross to the ER, according to police.

As a result of the investigation, officers were then led to an address in the 700 block of McDowell Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Officers arrested two suspects there on Tuesday without incident.

One suspect is identified as Aaron Witcher, 27, of Roanoke, and another is a 17‐year-old boy, also of Roanoke. Police have not named him because he is underage.

A third suspect, Shamby Walker, is still on the run. She is described to be a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, mid‐30s , approximately 5’10”, and 280 lbs. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police.

Witcher is charged with second-degree felony murder, burglary with the intent to commit a robbery, robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The 17-year-old is charged with conspiracy to commit felony murder, burglary with the intent to commit a robbery, and robbery.

Walker has outstanding warrants for the following charges: principal in second-degree murder, principal in second-degree robbery, principal in second-degree burglary with the intent to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit burglary. In legal terms, principal means a person who helps someone commit a crime and is present when the crime is being committed but does not actually participate in the crime.

Police are interviewing suspects and witnesses, and say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information should call Roanoke County Police at 540‐562‐3265.

