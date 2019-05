ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County authorities are investigating after they say two trailers were stolen.

Authorities say the thefts happened May 6 and 7 in the 7000 block of Linn Cove Court in Roanoke County.

One of the incidents was caught on camera.

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the owner of the vehicle or any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke County police at 540-777-5269.

