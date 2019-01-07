Roanoke County police looking for suspect in attempted robbery of Little Caesars

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police looking for a man involved in an attempted robbery of a Little Caesars on Sunday night.

According to officers, this Little Caesars is at Cave Spring Corners on Brambleton Avenue, and has surveillance video of the suspect entering and leaving the store.

The man did not show a weapon as he demanded money around 5 p.m., no word on whether he left with any money.

Police say he ran away towards Walgreens and Electric Road.

The suspect has not been identified as of Sunday night; no arrests have been made.

We'll update this story as we learn more from police.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.