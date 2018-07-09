Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal Route 460 crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE 8:30 a.m.

Roanoke County police have identified the driver who was killed in an overnight crash on Route 460 in Bonsack.

Just after midnight, a Jeep was traveling east near the Bonsack Walmart when the driver lost control and went off the roadway.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the Jeep, died at the scene. David King, a Roanoke County resident, was 44.

Police say they believe alcohol was a factor. King was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE 6:30 a.m.

All lanes of Route 460 are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY

Roanoke County police are at the scene of a fatal wreck that is affecting traffic on Route 460.

It happened on Route 460 East, which is Challenger Avenue in that stretch, close to the Bonsack Walmart entrance.

Police are in the process of notifying family members, so they have not yet released a name for the person who died.

Challenger Avenue is down to a single turn lane from Huntridge Road until the intersection with Walmart.

Full road closures are possible while police investigate the crash.

All traffic is being rerouted onto Bonsack Road. Police are hoping the wreck will be cleared by the morning rush. In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Check back for updates.

