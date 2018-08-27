Roanoke County police search for suspects in string of grand larcenies

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police say they are are searching for the suspects involved in a string of robberies.

Police say that during the incidents, all deemed grand larcenies, an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the Walmart located in the 4500 block of Challenger Avenue.

According to police, the incidents occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 12:38 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Police ask that anyone with information call 540-777-8641.

