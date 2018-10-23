Roanoke County police searching for woman in connection to abduction, robbery

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke County police are searching for a suspect in connection to an abduction and robbery that took place Monday.

Officers say the incident happened around 2:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of Williamson Road in Roanoke County.

Authorities say the two suspects took the victim from their home to a different location. The victim reported their car was stolen from the scene, along with several other items.

The car was found shortly after the incident by police.

One suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Nicholas was arrested at the scene and charged with abduction and kidnapping, as well as grand larceny.

Authorities are still searching for the other suspect, Natalia Smith.

Smith is described as being about 40-year-old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She is wanted on charges of abduction and kidnapping, as well as grand larceny.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8641.

