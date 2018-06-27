Roanoke County Public Schools superintendent retires after three years

ROANOKE, Va. - In a few days, the Roanoke County Public Schools' superintendent will step down from his position.

Dr. Greg Killough, who has served the school district for about three years, will retire after this week.

Some of the highlights to his work include emphasizing hands-on and project-based learning, creating a systematic plan for school maintenance and enhancing a team-based approach to school leadership.

“I'm really excited about the apprenticeship program, the compensation study and how we initiated great learning practices in our schools,” Killough said.

Killough's last day as superintendent is Friday.

