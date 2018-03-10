Roanoke County Public Schools to allow students to participate in Wednesday walkout

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Public Schools will allow students to participate in the planned March 14 walkout.

The walkout is planned across the nation in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

More Headlines

Students who participate in the event will be expected to walk quietly to the designated safe area, behave appropriately during the event and return promptly after the 17-minute event.

However, students will not be permitted to leave the building without parental approval.

Superintendent Dr. Greg Killough also said, "Community members, including parents, will not be allowed to participate in any walkout-related event on school property due to safety concerns."

Below is the full statement from Killough:

We have heard that some students are planning to walk out of class for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. on March 14 in response to the recent tragedy in Parkland, Florida. We respect and support the right of our students to advocate for causes that are important to them, but we must also take steps to maintain a safe and secure learning environment. Our middle and high school principals and our administrative teams have been working with students and student groups to discuss safe, appropriate and creative ways for students to share their voices while at school. While procedures and activities may vary among the schools, each middle and high school will have a designated safe area where students who wish to participate in the event will be permitted to go. School staff will provide supervision in these areas for the duration of the event. Because this is a student-led activity, school staff will not participate in the event but will remain in a supervisory capacity. Elementary schools will conduct a normal school day. Students who participate in the event will be expected to walk quietly to the designated safe area and behave appropriately during the event. Students will be expected to return to class quietly and promptly after the 17 minute event. Students who are disruptive or who behave inappropriately will be disciplined in accordance with out Code of Student Conduct. As I stated earlier, the safety of our students is our primary concern. Therefore, students will not be permitted to leave the building without parental approval. Parents who wish to check out their children can do so following normal check out procedures. Community members, including parents, will not be allowed to participate in any walkout-related event on school property due to safety concerns. I encourage you to talk to your child(ren) about how they may be feeling and the importance of expressing themselves in safe and appropriate ways at school. These can be exceptional moments for teaching and learning.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.