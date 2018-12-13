Roanoke County Public Schools to use alternate pickup points due to road conditions

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Public Schools will have alternate pickup points on Thursday for students living on certain roads, thanks to the mess that Sunday's storm left behind.

Students who live on the following roads will be picked up at the alternate pickup locations:

Students on Poage Valley Road Extension beyond Waterstone Drive will be picked up at the intersection of Poage Valley Road and Waterstone Drive

Students on Lost Mountain Drive will be picked up at the intersection of Lost Mountain Road and Twelve O'Clock Knob Road

Students on Hidden Woods Drive will be picked up at the intersection Hidden Woods Drive and Fairway Ridge Road

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.