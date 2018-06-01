Roanoke County residents getting help cleaning up flood damage

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.- - Many residents in Roanoke County are still cleaning up damage from the significant flooding over the weekend.

Volunteers with Virginia Baptist Disaster Response walked through the area this morning and went inside homes to assess the damage from the flooding.



"We are here making assessments where we can come in as soon as possible and tear their flood damage out, tear the walls out, and get it ready for them to rebuild once it dries out," said volunteer Glen Morgan.

The organization is looking for more volunteers to help assess damage. Volunteers with the Virginia Baptist Disaster Response will be back in town next week.

