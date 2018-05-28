Roanoke County residents recovering from Sunday's floods

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - As more rain is hitting our region, some people in Roanoke County are still trying to recover from Sunday's floods.

Pavement buckled, cars nearly flipped and what's left of Sugar Loaf Mountain Road -- that's the scene at Nada Moore's house.

"I've never dealt with anything like this. It's horrifying and I don't wish it on anyone," said Moore.

She and her neighbors watched and waited Sunday as rushing water poured down the road, washing out what used to be their parking lot.

"It's crazy, just all the destruction and everything, the pavement being torn up. It's crazy how water can do that to the road," said James Justice, who lives on Sugar Loaf Mountain Road.

Moore said the water didn't come inside her house but still got too close for comfort.

"It is what it is. You know, Mother Nature, you can't control her," said Moore.

Driving farther up Sugar Loaf Mountain Road, the sights don't get any easier to see. A mudslide hit Josh Fisher's property. He's trying to figure out his next move.

"We've never had an issue with the rain up here. We've had drainage issues and some concerns but nothing that has this magnitude to it," said Fisher.

A little farther up the road, near Back Creek, cleanup is underway, and with more rain on the way, sandbags are being placed, just in case.

"If the weatherman's calling for it, we're not taking any chances," said Steve Robbins.

Robbins has lived near Back Creek for more than 20 years, and it's been a while since he's seen such relentless water.

"Within four to five minutes, it was out of the bank on this side. All of a sudden, it was just a torrential downpour," said Robbins.

His neighbor, Ray Childress is also cleaning up. Childress has got serious motivation to make sure this road and bridge stay clear.

"My wife is sick and I have to make sure I have a driveway clear so I can get her to the doctor Wednesday morning, and that's what I'm doing," said Childress.



