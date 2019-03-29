Roanoke County School Board approves 2019-20 budget

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke County School Board has approved a budget for the 2019-20 school year.

The more than $171 million budget includes around a 3 percent pay increase for school employees and a general fund of around $151 million.

Permanent school employees aren't the only ones who will see more money in their pockets. Pay for substitute bus drivers will go from $12.50 per hour to $16.50 per hour.

The county will receive around $2.5 million more than it did for the previous year from the state. That money will make up nearly 53 percent of the general fund budget.

This increase is thanks to the compensation supplement approved by the General Assembly.

Funding provided by the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, which makes up nearly 47 percent of the general fund budget, also increased by $1.6 million.

The board included improvements to safety equipment in the budget to improve radio communication with emergency responders and increase the amount of funding available for annual maintenance of school facilities.

The budget will now be sent to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors for approval. By state law, a budget must be approved by April 1.



