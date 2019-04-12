Roanoke County School Board removes makeup days

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Schools officials have removed makeup days at the end of the year, meaning students will be out for summer as originally planned.

The Roanoke County School Board approved the removal of May 23 and 24 as snow makeup days. As a result, students will be let out on May 22. Students will also be dismissed early on that day.

“Despite a very wet fall and a cold winter, we determined we had accrued enough banked time that we did not need May 23 or 24 as makeup days,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely. “We wanted to make sure that we didn’t have any spring snowstorms before making this request of the board,” Nicely said.

So far, students have missed eight days this year due to weather-related closings.

