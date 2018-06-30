Roanoke County School Board to rebid Cave Spring HS renovation project

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - After rejecting the lone bid for renovations to Cave Spring High School earlier this month, the Roanoke County School Board is ready to try again.

The bid of $48.7 million proved to be too high for the budget.

During the school board meeting on June 12, the board examined several initial options to move the project forward.

The superintendent and two board members were tasked with finding ways to attract more firms to submit bids, drive significant costs out of the project and maintain the original design and functionality.

The school board believes the three members achieved those goals and is now ready to rebid the project.

With this tentative timetable, the architect would have the project plans ready for bids by Aug. 1, with construction possibly beginning during winter break 2018.

If the project starts at this time, it could hopefully be competed within the established timeline of June 2020.

The school board said this second round of bids could come in higher than the current budget allows.

