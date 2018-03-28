Roanoke County school bus rear-ended on Route 460

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A car ran into the back of a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday morning.

One student was on the bus at the time. Both the student and bus driver are OK.

It happened on Route 460 at alternate 220, close to the Walmart.

Bus 107 was stopped a traffic light when it was rear-ended, according to a spokesperson for Roanoke County Public Schools. The car has significant front-end damage.

There's no word on the other driver's condition.

