Roanoke County school leaders looking to find money for school renovations

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County School Board members talked money at their meeting Thursday night.

The board presented its next budget, which includes a teacher pay increase of just more than 3 percent, which is a cost of living adjustment. They'll vote on approval at their next meeting.

Separate from that, they need to take a hard look at renovations at seven different schools. Things like open classrooms, among others, need to be upgraded, but the money to do it isn't there.

"We're going to be working and talking to our county partners on the board of supervisors to help us solve that problem and get through these renovations sooner. If we go with the current schedule and the way we borrow money it could be 2035 or 2040 before we could get to these schools," board Chairman Don Butzer said.

The school board meets with the county board of supervisors to brainstorm ways to come up with money in July.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.