Roanoke County schools announce free summer meals schedule

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Kids will be able to get free meals during the first few months of summer a three Roanoke County elementary schools.

As part of the Summer Food Service Program, meals will be provided for free to all kids charge and are regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis at the sites and times as follows:

Burlington Elementary School (6533 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019)

Monday through Friday - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

May 28 to July 12 (closed July 4 and 5 in observance of Independence Day)

Herman L. Horn Elementary School (1002 Ruddell Road, Vinton, VA 24179)

Monday through Thursday - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

May 28 to July 11 (closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day)

Oak Grove Elementary School (5005 Grandin Road Ext., Roanoke, VA 24018)

Monday through Thursday - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.

June 3 to July 11, 2019 (closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day)

