Roanoke County schools have new vision, more gender neutral dress code

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Public Schools will soon have a new vision for the future and a new logo to boot.

Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely presented the 2020 vision called C-ing Clearly at Thursday night's school board meeting.

It sets the tone that students and staff should strive to become opportunity ready on a daily basis.

Nicely debuted the new logo, too, which features the mountains and students at different points along their path to success.

"We honor our present and past, but here's our focused future because we have lots of great people doing great things, but we want to make sure we have some guaranteed experiences for every child in every classroom and we think we can do that," Nicely said.

The school board also approved a new dress code. It uses more gender-neutral language and focuses on enforceable measures rather than subjective rules.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.