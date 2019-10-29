Roanoke County Schools makes sure every student gets a treat for Halloween

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Halloween came a couple of days early for hundreds of children in Roanoke County Schools.

Tuesday morning was the annual trick-or-treating fall festival at the school system's central office.

Students from around 30 different classrooms suited up in their costumes to load up on treats. It's an opportunity many students may not get otherwise.

"These are kiddos that don't always get the chance to go trick-or-treating or it might be a stressful over sensory load and this is a chance for them to do it in a fun, safe atmosphere where they know everybody," said Rosie Biggio, FAACTS teacher at Oak Grove Elementary School.

"We have several children with disabilities in our program and we just want them to be included, so we work on teaching them Spanish and sign language so everybody can be included," said Danielle Crowley, preschool teacher at Mount Pleasant Elementary School.

"Some of our students may have developmental delays that may prevent them from trick-or-treating on Halloween, you know, just different forms of communication are used. There's sensory issues and then also parents work different schedules and cannot always be at home to take their children trick or treating on Halloween night," preschool program coordinator Dana Kreklow said.

The school system has held this event for years, but this year was bigger than ever.

