Roanoke County schools may use school bus pickup locations Friday, pending road conditions

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Thanks to this winter storm that has dumped ice across the region, Roanoke County schools are preparing for the worse.

Instead of having a delayed opening or canceling school, the school district has come up with an alternate plan -- pickup locations.

If tomorrow's conditions prevent buses from picking up students in the morning, especially in the Catawba and Glenvar areas, school officials will designate a pickup location where parents can take children to meet the bus.

Parents will be notified by 6 a.m. tomorrow if this is action officials deem necessary.

The school day tomorrow will start at normal time, and any students who are late will not be counted as tardy. Parents are welcome to take their children directly to school.

Any students who cannot meet their bus at the pickup location tomorrow or who cannot get to school due to blocked roads will have their absence excused.

Because of road conditions and in some cases, downed trees, some areas have already been assigned a pickup location:

12 O'CLOCK KNOB ROAD

Officials say the bus can only go as far as Country Lane, the 4900 block of 12 O'Clock Knob Road. The bus will stop there and wait to pick up students from 7:05 a.m. to 7:10 a.m.

BENT MOUNTAIN

Buses will not run their normal routes in the Bent Mountian area. Instead, buses will meet students at the Bent Mountain Community Center.

Bus 13 will be at the Community Center from 6:50 a.m. to 7:05 a.m.

Buses 24 and 76 will be at the Community Center from 6:45 a.m. to 7:20 a.m.

