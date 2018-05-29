Roanoke County schools set two new bus stops after flooding

This is what Sugar Loaf Mountain Road looked like on Sunday, May 27, 2018 (Credit: Mari Addo)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - In light of flooding on Sugar Loaf Mountain Road, Roanoke County Public Schools has set up two new bus stops.

Oak Grove Elementary students are advised to meet their bus at the intersection of Sugar Loaf Mountain Road and Elbert Drive.

Cave Spring Elementary students should meet their bus at the intersection of Sugar Loaf Mountain Road and Sugar Ridge Drive.

Middle and high school students should meet their bus at whichever rendezvous location is most convenient.

Students are advised to be at the bus stop five minutes before their normal bus pickup time.

For those who are unable to get out due to road closures, they are asked to contact the school and their absence will be excused.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.