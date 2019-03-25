Roanoke County seeks workers to help with long lines on Election Day

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County is in need of more election workers.

The county is launching a campaign to double the number of workers it currently has.

Election workers need to be registered to vote in Virginia and able to work long hours.

The goal is to increase staff so lines are shorter on Election Day.

"We can split up a precinct and we've done that or we can reconfigure a polling place, have half the alphabet going one way, the other going the other way and we've done that, as well, too. But the problem is, the bottom line is, you need to staff all those new areas,” said Ken Srpan, chairman of the Roanoke County Electoral Board.

Workers are paid for training and on Election Day.

To get involved, call the Roanoke County Registrar's Office at 540-772-7500.

