Roanoke County student charged with making threats on social media

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested a high school student Wednesday who they say made threats on social media.

A student at Cave Spring High School was charged with threatening to commit serious bodily harm to people on school property.

Because the student is a minor, police couldn't provide more information.

Roanoke County Schools sent 10 News this statement:

"Federal law (FERPA) does not allow us to comment on any student discipline matters. "

