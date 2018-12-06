Roanoke County students enjoying new nursing opportunity at Burton Center

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Students interested in health care have a new classroom opportunity in Roanoke County.

This year, a new nursing course is being offered for juniors and seniors at the Burton Center. Students will learn how to check vital signs, identify diseases and treat the elderly. Toward the end of the course, students will have the opportunity to get their certified nursing assistant, or CNA, license.

"There's such a demand for health care workers and specifically CNAs, so it's meeting a need for the community," said Karen Zimmerman, a course instructor and registered nurse at Carilion.

"I want to go into the medical field to become a surgeon, and this will give me the hospital experience to push me one step further," said Mina Simmons, a junior at Hidden Valley High School.

The course is being offered by Roanoke County Public Schools, Carilion, Virginia Western Community College and Medical Facilities of America.



