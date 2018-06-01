Roanoke County summer reading program starts

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.- - Staff at Roanoke County libraries are working to keep young minds sharp even when they're not at school.

Their summer reading program started Friday and runs through Aug 3. The free program helps to prevent summer brain drain while kids are out of the classroom.

Organizers said the program grows every year.

"They can read their summer reading books and count those hours towards school and win prizes at the same time. So it really to keeps them engaged," Sarah Holmes, Roanoke County teen librarian.



"Believe it or not there is a summer reading program for adults. So you just have to read a handful of books and then you can get a prize at the end," said Caitlin Gills, marketing manager.

There was a kick-off party Friday night for the program in the parking lot of the South County Library.

