Roanoke County superintendent wants salary increase for teachers

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.- - Roanoke County Schools Superintendent Greg Killough said there's a teacher shortage in the county.

And that's why he's pushing for a salary increase for teachers.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, in 2017 the statewide average teacher salary was $56,148.

In the area, the current starting salary for teachers in Roanoke County with a bachelor's degree is $38,585 a year.

In Montgomery County it's $36,394. Roanoke City Public Schools is $39,287.

Salem City Public has one of the highest starting salaries in the area at $42,000.

"We're talking a lot about teacher shortages and the amount of work when we look every day at how much a teacher does in a classroom to change our society, we talk about economic development, rejuvenation of the community. It's really important that we talk about paying those people that really makes a difference and making a dent, and help all of us become productive citizens," said Dr. Greg Killough, superintendent.

Killough says most of the salary depends on the Board of Supervisors and those in Richmond.

He's hoping they can find the money somewhere during this budget season to give teachers what he said they deserve.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.