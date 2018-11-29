Roanoke County to deck the halls (or streets) this Saturday for third annual Christmas parade

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The community is planning to deck the halls -- or streets -- in Cave Spring this Saturday for the third annual Roanoke County Christmas Parade.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. and will go from the intersection of Brambleton Avenue at Harris Street to the intersection of Garst Mill Road.

The parade route will be closed to traffic starting at 8:30 a.m., and parade watchers can park at Cave Spring Corners or in lots along the parade route.

Officers will be stationed at intersections to help detour traffic, and drivers should expect delays or take alternate routes on Colonial Avenue or Electric Road.

