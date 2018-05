ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Don't be alarmed: Roanoke County is testing its emergency notification system Wednesday morning.

The test will be done only in south county, including Cave Spring.

The RoCo Alert system works like a reverse 911. It calls phones that are registered with information.

The test is expected to take place at 9 a.m.

