Roanoke County touts grand opening for former Allstate building as success

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County leaders celebrated new life on Monday for the former Allstate building off Electric Road, saying the announcement marks a success for the area's economic development.

A ribbon-cutting marked the grand opening of Metis Plaza. Metis Holdings, an insurance company, has been renovating it over the past two years.

There are six other businesses there, including an eye care center, fitness studio and café, among others.

It's a $10 million investment, and there will be 250 people working there this year.

“Today’s announcement represents an ideal economic development scenario, bringing exactly the type of businesses desired for this building and we couldn't be more pleased with the results,” said Jill Loope, the Roanoke County economic development director.

Building renovations are planned to continue into next year. The remaining spaces could hold up to five more businesses.

