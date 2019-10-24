Roanoke County walks back ban on sleeping in cars

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke County has walked back a controversial ordinance that banned people from sleeping in their cars.

According to Amy Whittaker, public information officer for the county, the ordinance was rescinded during a Sept. 24 Board of Supervisors meeting as "part of a clean up of the County Code."

When the ordinance was originally passed in February, county officials originally said that when people sleep in cars, it makes neighborhoods look bad, it's a safety concern and presents several health issues.

Whittaker said that due to feedback from residents and no plan to penalize anyone in violation of the ordinance, it made more sense to take the ordinance off the books.

