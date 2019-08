ROANOKE, Va. - Craft beer lovers came together for a good cause and good beer. The 22nd annual Microfestivus was held in downtown Roanoke on Saturday.

Seventy breweries were there with around 200 beers, plus unlimited tastings.

All the money raised goes to Center in the Square to support arts, culture and education in downtown Roanoke.

Each year, it attracts about 1,400 people.

