ROANOKE, Va. - Operation Chill Out is in full swing in Roanoke.

As a part of the operation, Roanoke deputies will be "ticketing" local kids with coupons for free slurpees when they're seen doing good deeds, deterring crime, wearing bike helmets or something similar.

The operation has issued 1.475 million free coupons throughout the United States to more than 1,100 different law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.