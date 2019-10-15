Roanoke doctor organizing rally against border detention centers

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke doctor is urging members of the medical community to support an end to immigration detention centers.

Danielle Deines is a neonatologist at Carilion and is a co-founder of a national nonprofit called Doctors For Camp Closure.

She's helping organize a rally this weekend in Washington, D.C.

The group will meet with legislators and march down Pennsylvania Avenue.

"It's long-term health effects and mental health effects these kids are going to be dealing with, and parents, as well. The other things that we're concerned about are just the epidemiology of having people, both children and adults, in really close quarters where there's inadequate hygiene and sanitation," Deines said.

She plans to help organize more events in the future.

