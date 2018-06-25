Roanoke dog owner arrested after dog found dead in car

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police arrested two people Sunday after officers found a dog dead in a car and marijuana in a home.

At 2 p.m., Roanoke Animal Control wardens were dispatched to a call of a dog in a car with the doors closed and windows rolled up in the 1300 block of Pechin Avenue SE.

When they arrived, a warden found a dead medium-sized white dog in the car at the address.

Police then assisted the warden in attempting to find the dog's owner.

At a home near where the car was parked, an officer found the dog's owner, 23-year-old Carey Johnson, of Roanoke, and took him into custody.

Johnson now faces a charge of animal cruelty.

While officers were arresting Johnson, they said they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the home where Johnson was found.

Officers then searched the home and found several marijuana plants and other paraphernalia, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police arrested 26-year-old Christopher Warren, who lives in the home, on drug charges.

This incident is still under investigation.

