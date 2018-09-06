Roanoke driver faces drug charges after Orange Ave. crash

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

Roanoke police have arrested a man after a crash on Orange Avenue.

37-year-old Roanoke resident Ronald Entsminger Jr. is charged with driving without a license, failure to maintain control, and possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Entsminger also had an outstanding warrant in Salem. He is charged there with driving with a revoked or suspended license, and not showing up to court.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two people were involved in a car crash Wednesday in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the crash occurred on Orange Avenue near the Little Caesers early Wednesday afternoon.

The two involved in the crash did not sustain any injuries, according to officials.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.