Roanoke drivers concerned about higher gas prices during July 4

ROANOKE, Va.- - GasBuddy.com said drivers hitting the road this Fourth of July will be paying more for gas than they did four years ago.

They'll be paying $2.90 per gallon. That's the highest Independence Day gas price since 2014, when the national average hit $3.66 per gallon.

Roanoke drivers like Christina Collins say they can't afford the higher gas prices. It takes Collins about $40 to fill up for $2.45 per gallon. She says it prevents her from driving around as much.

"I actually have a four-day weekend coming up and I haven't been able to plan or do anything with my kids because of the gas. It's too much. We were planning on going to the beach, and then I started factoring in the gas and I just can't do it," said Collins.

Right now the average regular gas price in Roanoke is $2.52.

