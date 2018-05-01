Roanoke dubbed lifesaving community for animal shelter save rates

ROANOKE, Va. - The Star City is now dubbed a livesaving community thanks to high live release rates from a Roanoke animal shelter.

For the first time ever, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection was able to save more than 91 percent of the animals coming into the shelter in March.

That save rate is typical for dogs, but not for cats.

"As much as like five years ago, the save rate for cats was only at 12 percent. So over the years, Angels especially has really increased our adoption program. We work with all the local pet stores, the Petcos, the PetSmarts to do lots of cat adoptions. We've really upped our spay-neuter and done a lot of innovative programs to be able to help get cats out of the shelter," Angels of Assisi adoption center director Matthew Brown said.

So far this year, Angels of Assisi has transferred 239 animals from RCACP.

