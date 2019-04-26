Roanoke event to learn more about infertility is Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - Infertility is something one in eight couples battle.

The road to parenthood can sometimes be a difficult and lonely journey.

This is National Infertility Awareness Week. You can learn more about infertility and the Carilion resources available, Saturday at Soaring Ridge Brewery from 2 to 4 p.m.

It is free but registration is required. To Register, click here and/or you may contact Carilion Direct at (540) 266-6000 or Toll-Free (800) 422-8482.

