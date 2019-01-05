Roanoke explores legal action amidst opioid epidemic

ROANOKE, Va. - The city of Roanoke is the latest community to explore legal action to work to address opioid addiction.

On Monday, City Council will vote to adopt a resolution regarding the epidemic.

It will allow the city attorney to pursue outside legal counsel that could help Roanoke sue those responsible for it.

Danville, Martinsville, Pittsylvania and Montgomery counties are among the 11 Virginia communities pursuing legal action against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

